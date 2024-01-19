Stretch of Highway 7 temporarily closed as authorities investigate fatal crash near St. Bonifacius

Authorities say at least one person is dead following a crash on Friday on the western edge of the Twin Cities metro.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report, the crash happened on Highway 7 and Wildwood Avenue just after noon. A 511 map shows the crash happened at the border of Minnetrista and St. Bonifacius.

The agency says Highway 7 will be closed in both directions until further notice.

Westbound traffic is being sent onto Main Street into St. Bonifacius, while eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Wildwood Avenue.

No other details about the crash have been identified. Check back for updates.