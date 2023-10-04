Stretch of Highway 55 in Golden Valley to be closed for 10 days

A section of Highway 55 between Highway 169 and Highway 100 in Golden Valley will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the purpose of the closure is so crews can work on a project that will provide an alternate pedestrian crossing that will enhance safety.

Crews will also install a roundabout on the south frontage road to improve traffic flow on the way to Highway 55.

Drivers can take Highway 169, Highway 100 and I-394 as alternate routes.

More information on the project can be found here.

Find the latest on road conditions by visiting 511mn.org.