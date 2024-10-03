Stretch of Highway 36 to temporarily close overnight Thursday into Friday

Drivers who typically drive on one stretch of Highway 36 during the overnight hours won’t be able to access the roadway – in either direction – but only for one night.

According to MnDOT, both direction of the highway will first go down to a single lane starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 between I-35E and I-694 in Little Canada and Oakdale. A few hours later – at 1 a.m. Friday – both directions of the highway will be closed in that same area until 5:30 a.m.

Workers will be relocating a power line pole during the closure.

Drivers will be able to use Highway 36, Highway 120, I-694 and then back to Highway 36.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.