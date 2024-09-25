Stretch of downtown Minneapolis gets a makeover ahead of Lynx playoff game

Excitement is building across the state as the Minnesota Lynx could eliminate the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday in Game Two of a best of three playoff series in the WNBA.

The team finished as the Number 2 seed in the Western Conference, and if they win Wednesday night, they’ll advance to the semi-finals. That’s where they would face either the Connecticut Sun or Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever.

Anyone traveling through downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday will see new street signs featuring the Lynx logo. In addition, Mayor Jacob Frey was out with the city’s public works department early in the morning to help paint the sidewalk in front of Target Center to celebrate the team.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. at Target Center. Tickets are still available and start at about $30. Courtside tickets start at $300. Each fan in attendance will receive a Lynx rally towel to cheer the home team on.

“We have such a great fan base. Our business staff does such a great job in dressing the house, getting it like it looks, and fans do a great job to get it to sound like it sounds,” said Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve. “I think it’s really fun for our players.”

If a third game is needed, the teams will head to Phoenix for a Thursday matchup.