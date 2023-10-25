Stretch of Dakota County road to be named after fallen officer

A stretch of highway in Dakota County is set to be renamed after an officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver over 26 years ago.

Deputy Luther Frederick Klug was killed in July of 1996 after a drunk driver ran a stop sign and hit his patrol car, according to Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Leko and officials from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office proposed renaming a portion of County Road 68 from Highway 316 to the eastern county line the Deputy Luther Klug Memorial Highway.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved the proposal and is moving forward with the project. Sheriff Leko noted that the Sheriff’s Office has been trying to rename a state highway after Klug for nearly four years, but officials decided to move to asking the county to rename a county road.

“It’s been 27 years since Deputy Klug was hit and killed by a drunk driver. It’s about continuing to recognize sacrifice,” said Sheriff Leko, “Many of Luther’s coworkers have retired and left the Sheriff’s Office… His legacy and memory still live on.”

Sheriff Leko added that Deputy Klug’s son, who was four at the time of his death, is now a Sergeant with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.