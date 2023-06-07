Stray bullet injures passenger in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police say the shooting happened in the area of Zane and 65h avenues after 11 p.m.

One person is out of the hospital after being treated during the early morning hours on Wednesday after a stray bullet grazed them while riding in a vehicle, police say.

The victim told Brooklyn Park Police they were a passenger in a vehicle near Zane and 65th avenues north after 11 p.m. Tuesday when another car passed by in the same direction.

Law enforcement said the victim heard a gunshot as the car drove by and a bullet grazed their chin.

Brooklyn Park Police checked the area of the incident and didn’t immediately find evidence.

No other details were immediately provided.