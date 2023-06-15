Strawberry Fest begins in Cottage Grove Thursday night

The Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest kicks off Thursday at Kingston Park Thursday.

Thursday’s festivities will start with a newly added family fun night, featuring a DJ, a magician, a balloon artist, a ninja warrior course, a kids tractor pull, crafts, a drone demonstration and a bike park demonstration that attendees are encouraged to bring their own bike for.

Strawberry Fest is planned by an all-volunteer committee with the mission “to bring the community together” according to the event website.

More information on the event, including ticket sales, can be found here. The event runs until Sunday, June 18.