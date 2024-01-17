Store employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are looking for a suspect after a store worker claimed he was stabbed Tuesday evening while trying to stop someone from shoplifting.

The stabbing happened around 5:21 p.m. near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road, a Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson said. The store employee, a 66-year-old man, was brought to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Officers have not made any arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.