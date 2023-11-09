Stillwater residents invited to input meeting on potential community center Thursday night

Citizens of the Stillwater area are invited to give their feedback on a proposed community center Thursday night.

The meeting will review the results from a survey with 1,300 responses from community members on the potential community center.

Participants will then break into small groups to share ideas and reactions to the proposals.

City officials hope to learn what will improve health, wellness and recreation in the Stillwater communities.

The survey results will also be presented by consulting architect and community planner Mark Wentzell, who comes with 35 years of experience leading communities throughout Minnesota in assessing community needs, according to city officials.

The meeting is happening at 2300 Orleans Street West in Stillwater from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on Thursday night’s meeting can be found here.