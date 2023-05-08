Stillwater Lift Bridge to resume service next week

Now that high river levels have started to recede on the St. Croix River, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing to put the Stillwater Lift Bridge back in service for the season.

The bridge will resume its lift schedule starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 15, and the deck will be open for trail use starting Friday, May 19, MnDOT said in a news release.

With staff at the bridge full-time, the lift will operate every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to midnight each day until the end of the season, sometime around Oct. 15, according to MnDOT.

For special openings outside the regular lift schedule, boaters must call MnDOT at 651-234-7110 at least two hours ahead of time.

A full lift schedule is available online.