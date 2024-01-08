Stillwater inmate pleads guilty in meth smuggling operation

A man accused of working with a corrections officer in a meth smuggling operation has pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in the scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Axel Rene Kramer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. He’s currently serving a murder sentence.

Prosecutors say Kramer worked with Faith Gratz, who was a corrections officer at the Stillwater prison, to distribute meth inside the facility.

Kramer allegedly got wholesale quantities of meth from people outside the prison, then had Gratz pick it up and smuggle it into the prison.

Charging documents state that Gratz smuggled in drugs at least six times and also got multiple cellphones for Kramer.

They were both indicted in June 2022.

A sentencing hearing for Kramer will be scheduled at a later time.