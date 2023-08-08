Stillwater corrections officer hurt while breaking up fight

A corrections officer at the state’s prison in Stillwater was hurt while trying to break up a recent fight.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says a group of inmates started fighting at around 5:30 p.m. on July 27.

One of the officers who tried to stop the fight was hurt and received treatment at a local hospital.

The DOC’s Office of Special Investigations is looking into the assault and will forward the findings to prosecutors for possible charges.

“The safety of our staff and everyone in our facilities is our highest priority,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said. “The inmate who assaulted our staff will be fully held to account for these unacceptable actions.”

That inmate wasn’t publicly identified but has been moved to the Oak Park Heights prison, according to DOC.