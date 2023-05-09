Stillwater bar charged in connection with serving 20-year-old man who died in extreme cold

Brian’s Bar and Grill, the Stillwater, Minn. bar accused of serving a 20-year-old man who was found dead on Christmas, is now charged in connection with that incident.

The complaint alleges that George Musser, 20, was served alcohol at Brian’s Bar and Grill on Dec. 23, 2022. He was last seen during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve when he left the bar on foot.

Brian’s Bar and Grill is charged with one count of providing liquor to a person under 21 and one count of permitting a person under 21 to consume alcohol on the premises.

The complaint added that two weeks before Musser died, a woman contacted Brian’s Bar and Grill to inform them that Musser was drinking there while underage. She also said the bar was known among underage people to be a place where they could drink.

The manager who spoke with the caller informed her that Brian’s was aware of the problem.

On Christmas Eve, Stillwater authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Musser. The community and law enforcement searched for Musser, who was found in Baytown Township on the evening of Christmas Day.

Those responsible for the bar face a fine and potential jail time, although no individual was named in the complaint.