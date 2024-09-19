Stevie Wonder schedules October tour date at Target Center

Stevie Wonder is set to perform in Minneapolis in October, part of the 10-stop “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Target Center. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday on AXS.

The 25-time Grammy winner’s tour is set to coincide with the “height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture,” the announcement states. Indeed, his tour looks much like a campaign schedule, with stops in key swing states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Wonder will likely feature his new single, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” a call for unity during a divisive time for our nation. He will also earmark some complimentary tickets for “those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.”