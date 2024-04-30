Stephen Sanchez added to State Fair Grandstand lineup

Fair officials have now revealed nine of the 12 Grandstand acts for this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday announced Stephen Sanchez as the Grandstand performer on Aug. 31.

The pop singer and songwriter is best known for his hit single, “Until I Found You,” which went multi-platinum.

He’s also appeared on several late-night shows, tours and was invited to perform at Elton John’s last show at Glastonbury.

Tickets for his Grandstand show will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

