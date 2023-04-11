Stearns County crash leaves 1 injured

One man is recovering from a serious leg injury after a car drove off the road and hit a tree in Stearns County.

The car, a 2001 Buick Park Avenue, was being driven by a man identified by authorities as Daniel Kapsner, 21, of Melrose. The passenger, 20-year-old Jake Jurek, had to be extradited from the vehicle by the Melrose Fire Department, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Jurek suffered a serious injury to his left leg and was then taken to CentraCare, according to a notice from Stearns County.

Stearns County deputies say Kapsner was driving northwest on Birch Valley Road when he lost control, drove off the road, and hit a tree.

Kapsner was uninjured and was able to get out of the car immediately.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.