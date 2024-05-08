Stearns County barn fire kills 7,000 turkeys

A fire near Sauk Centre has destroyed a barn that was housing thousands of turkeys.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a home near McCormick Lake Road and 395th Street in Sauk Centre Township at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 for a report of a fire.

By the time deputies arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office says the barn was a total loss and the turkeys didn’t survive.

Investigators believe the fire may have started in the barn’s mechanical room, but it remains under investigation.