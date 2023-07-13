Statewide air quality alert for Friday, Saturday

An air quality alert for the entire state of Minnesota has been issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The alert is slated to take effect at 8 a.m. Friday and remain in place through at least 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move across the state and get pushed to the ground by a cold air front.

That will make the air quality unhealthy for sensitive people, like the elderly, children and anyone with respiratory issues.

Officials say anyone in a sensitive category should limit their time outdoors until the air quality improves.

Click here to see the latest air quality conditions.