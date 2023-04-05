State Trooper injured after squad car was struck while assisting a crash in western MN

A Minnesota State Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his parked squad car was hit by another vehicle around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near Rothsay, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

The trooper was parked to assist at another crash on I-94 EB at milepost 37, authorities said.

The other driver was not injured in the crash.

“Please slow down and move over for people [and vehicles] along the side of the road,” Grabow tweeted.