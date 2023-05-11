State tournament promposal couple goes to hockey rink on prom night

We’re getting a look at the couple who went viral during this year’s boys Minnesota State Hockey Tournament after a prompmosal was made during player introduction.

Luverne High School senior Brady Bork and his girlfriend, Sarah Stegenga, attended their prom on April 29th.

As part of the big day, the couple celebrated with a trip to the hockey rink, where they took multiple photos.

The photos included the sticks used to ask Sarah to prom, as well as the stick she used for her answer.









