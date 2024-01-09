State tax filing season to open on January 29

Minnesotans will be able to start filing their 2023 income tax returns in a matter of weeks.

The state’s Department of Revenue says it will open the state individual income tax filing season on Monday, Jan. 29, which is the same day as the IRS. However, you’ll be able to start preparing with tax software providers and professionals before then so you can file on the first day.

If you plan to file electronically, make sure to check if you’re eligible for free filing — you can do so by CLICKING HERE and looking under the “2023 certified free file software” tab. You may be able to do so if your adjusted gross income is $79,000 or less.

In addition, Minnesotans may qualify for free tax preparation help for federal and Minnesota income tax returns by meeting one of these requirements:

At least 60 years old;

Have a disability;

Speak limited or no English;

Have an income of less than $64,000 per year.

CLICK HERE to find free tax preparation sites.

Another item Minnesota families should know about is the Child Tax Credit, which is a refundable credit that can be claimed if you file a 2023 individual income tax return. The credit allows filers to receive $1,750 per qualifying child, with no limit on the number of children claimed. Children must be under the age of 17. CLICK HERE to learn more about the credit.

You’ll have until Monday, April 15, 2024, to file both state and federal income tax returns. You can track your state refund by CLICKING HERE.

At the federal level, the IRS says it expects most refunds to be given in less than 21 days. Eligible taxpayers will be able to file their 2023 returns online directly with the IRS through a new, electronic direct file pilot. The IRS says it will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be widely available in mid-March.