State representative from Minneapolis opts to not seek reelection

A Minnesota lawmaker who has represented Minneapolis for the past several years says she won’t seek reelection this year.

Rep. Hodan Hassan (DFL-Minneapolis) announced her decision in a social media post on Monday.

Hassan was first elected in 2018 and is currently serving her third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She chairs the Economic Development Finance and Policy Committee and also serves on several others.

While she plans to serve the remainder of her term, which runs until the end of the year, Hassan said she’s “excited to spend more time with my 4-year-old.”

“The upcoming year will be pivotal,” Hassan added. “I’m dedicated to driving impactful legislation focused on economic justice and housing affordability. My commitment to serving my constituents remains unwavering until the very last day of my term.”

House Speaker Melissa Hortman released a statement saying Hassan “consistently demonstrated incredible leadership and dedication to improving equity and economic justice” during her time in the House.