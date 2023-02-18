State Rep. Matt Grossell cited with DWI in Clearwater County

State Rep. Matt Grossell was cited on suspicion of drunken driving last weekend in northern Minnesota, court records show.

The Republican lawmaker, who was elected to his fourth term last year, was stopped by a state trooper around 2:37 a.m. Saturday morning in rural Clearwater County, about 10 minutes away from his home in Clearbrook.

According to the citation, his blood-alcohol level registered at 0.15 — almost twice the legal limit.

Grossell faces three misdemeanor DWI charges, and his arraignment is scheduled for March 15.

His attorney, Alexander Rogosheske, submitted a petition this week to challenge the revocation of Grossell’s driving privileges.

Grossell’s office sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the following statement from his lawyer: