State record coho salmon caught in Lake Superior

A state record coho salmon was caught last month in Lake Superior.

Angler David Cichosz caught the 10-pound, 14-ounce fish on Sept. 4 during a charter fishing trip with his wife, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“I kept thinking to myself, ‘Am I gaining any line on this fish?’” Cichosz told the DNR. “Once the fish broke the surface, I could tell by our captain’s response that we had a big fish.”

The catch was taken to a Duluth grocery store with a certified scale to get weighed. Cichosz sent the paperwork to the DNR the next day.

His coho broke the previous record set in 1970.