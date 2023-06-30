State Patrol: Trooper hurt after speeding driver refused arrest

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after conducting a traffic stop in St. Louis Park where the driver refused arrest, officials say.

Authorities say the trooper saw a car driving 107 mph on westbound Interstate 394 near Louisiana Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper noticed signs of impairment and decided to place the driver under arrest on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to an initial report.

Officials say the trooper had to use a Taser to get the driver in custody after the driver physically resisted arrest. The driver was processed and booked at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, the State Patrol says, and the incident remains under investigation.