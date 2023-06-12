State Patrol: Man dies in motorcycle crash after officer tries to stop him for speeding

A St. Cloud man is dead after a weekend motorcycle crash on Highway 15, according to a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report.

Jacob Charles Olson, 25, from St. Cloud, died after losing control of a 2021 Honda motorcycle he was riding when exiting the highway.

The MSP crash report states a St. Cloud police officer saw three motorcycles riding southbound on Highway 15 at high speeds around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

The officer then tried to stop the motorcycles but was “not able to catch up to the vehicles due to their high rate of speed.”

The report states the motorcycles exited on 33rd Street South, and that’s when Olson lost control on the ramp, went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. He later died at a St. Cloud hospital.

Road conditions were considered dry at the time of the crash, and the report states Olson was wearing a helmet. No alcohol is believed to be involved.

Minnesota State Patrol said it is still investigating the incident.