State Patrol looking for info on fatal Benton County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a fatal crash early Friday morning in Benton County.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 10 near Little Rock Road Northeast.

According to the crash report, a Nissan Pathfinder was headed east on Highway 10 when it went into a ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its roof.

The State Patrol says a person inside the Pathfinder was ejected, then hit by a GMC Sierra and died.

The driver of the Pathfinder was taken to a hospital for treatment of “serious” injuries, and the crash report notes that it’s suspected he’d been drinking before the crash. A 17-year-old boy in the Pathfinder wasn’t hurt, nor was the driver of the Sierra.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 507-285-7410.

The crash remains under investigation.