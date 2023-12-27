State Patrol investigating fatal Kandiyohi County crash with Freightliner truck

At least one person is dead after a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday morning, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Investigators believe a 67-year-old man was driving a 2023 Freightliner Diesel northbound on Highway 71 in Burbank Township around 11:08 a.m. An 80-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Highway 9 when the two vehicles collided.

At least one occupant of the Ford has died, according to the incident report.

More information is expected to be released at noon on Thursday.