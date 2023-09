Minnesota State Patrol announced that it is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 55 near Horner Avenue, west of Hastings.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash, on Highway 55 near Horner Avenue, in Dakota County (west of Hastings). Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) September 2, 2023

Dakota County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it is assisting in responding to the crash, and that Highway 55 is closed between Goodwin Avenue and General Sieben Drive.

Deputies are currently assisting State Patrol with a serious injury crash on Highway 55. Highway 55 between Goodwin Avenue and General Sieben Drive is currently closed. We will update when the roadway is open. pic.twitter.com/DtedNCKkN6 — Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) September 2, 2023

This story will be updated when more information is available. Check back for updates.