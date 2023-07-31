State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 in Plymouth

Deadly crash on Highway 169 in Plymouth

At least one person is dead following a crash involving a box truck Sunday evening in Plymouth.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 5:12 p.m. on Highway 169 just north of the interchange with Highway 55.

A crash report states traffic was slowing down ahead of the box truck due to a separate crash when it hit a Nissan Altima from behind and pushed it into a Chevrolet Tahoe.

It’s unclear how many victims were hurt in the crash.

The crash shut down southbound traffic around the crash site for several hours Sunday but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.