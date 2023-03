The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal crash Thursday night in Ramsey, according to a tweet posted at 8:47 p.m.

According to State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank, the crash occurred on westbound Highway 10 near Armstrong Boulevard.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash westbound Highway 10 near Armstrong Blvd. in the city of Ramsey. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) March 17, 2023

The Minnesota 511 crash alert associated with the incident showed the highway was shut down for a portion of the evening.

Authorities have not released any more information at this time. Check back for updates.