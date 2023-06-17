State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Afton, I-94 closed in both directions

nbsp;

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Eastbound Interstate 94 at Manning Avenue in Afton, Minn.

An initial report said at least one person died in the crash. Traffic camera video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) showed a vehicle in flames at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

I-94 between Highway 95 and St. Croix Trail North was closed around 4 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to MnDOT. That portion of I-94 was still closed at the time of this publishing, but MnDOT officials say they expect it to reopen shortly.

The State Patrol is expected to release more information on the crash. Check back for updates.