State Patrol investigating crash after vehicle goes through median, hits oncoming driver on I-35

The State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Forest Lake that left two men injured Thursday morning.

Daniel Dubs, 67, of Chisago, was driving a Cadillac Escalade north on I-35 in the right lane when he lost control and swerved through the median cable barriers, according to the State Patrol incident report. Dubs’ car slid into the southbound lanes, hitting a Toyota Corolla head-on.

The Cadillac then rolled onto its side and both vehicles stopped in the right ditch. The Toyota was listed as being driven by 63-year-old Donald Glanz.

The incident report said Glanz suffered life-threatening injuries and Dubs suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were taken to Regions Hospital to be treated.