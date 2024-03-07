State Patrol investigating after Metro Transit officer hits woman with squad car

A woman was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a Metro Transit squad car on Thursday afternoon.

According to Metro Transit Police, the officer reported being involved in a pedestrian crash with their squad car around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street East and Robert Street North.

The woman was brought to Regions Hospital. The officer was not injured.

Minnesota State Patrol has been asked to investigate the crash, Metro Transit police said.