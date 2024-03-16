State Patrol: At least one dead in Wright County crash, section of westbound I-94 temporarily closed

The Minnesota State Patrol tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a crash on westbound I-94 in Wright County has turned fatal.

Information on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 website shows westbound I-94 is closed west of Hasty/Exit 183, just southeast of Clearwater. No word on when the closure will be lifted.

Troopers could be seen barricading ramps for I-94 at other locations west of that exit. Traffic flow maps show westbound traffic on I-94 appears to be flowing smoothly west of Clearwater.

MnDOT traffic cameras, while in black and white, showed multiple vehicles with flashing lights in the area of County Road 8 and I-94 around 9 a.m. Saturday.

No other information about the crash has been provided at this time, however, additional details are expected to be released later. Check back for updates.