State Patrol: Ambulance struck while responding to suspected DUI crash on I-94

Car hits ambulance responding to crash

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating a crash that happened overnight on I-94 in Minneapolis that led to a secondary crash involving a responding ambulance.

A MnDOT traffic camera captured footage of the crash scene when it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Plymouth Avenue.

MSP said it was a two-vehicle crash and that one of the vehicles ended up on its side.

A report from MSP states the driver and passenger from the vehicle on its side showed signs of impairment and that state troopers used Narcan as they provided medical aid to both.

The driver was then “processed on suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.”

Everyone involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

An ambulance responding to the initial crash was then struck by another vehicle, but no injuries were reported from that crash.

Minnesota State Patrol said both crashes are under investigation.