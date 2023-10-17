State Patrol adding six K-9s to force on Tuesday

The Minnesota State Patrol is set to introduce six new narcotic-detection K-9s on Tuesday morning.

The six K-9s underwent several weeks of training to learn how to detect a variety of drugs in various places, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.

From the beginning of 2023 to Sept. 30, State Patrol K-9s were used 118 times and assisted 49 other agencies in the seizure of over 270 pounds of marijuana, 71 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 56 pounds of cocaine powder, 115 grams of crack cocaine, almost 23 grams of psilocybin, over 45,000 fentanyl M-30 pills, and over $348,000 in U.S. currency.

The new K-9s are not trained in cannabis detection, the release added.

The K-9s are set to be introduced at 11:30 a.m. at the State Patrol Investigative Services Station in Golden Valley.