State grants available for farmers working to prevent wolf attacks

Grant money from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now available to help farmers prevent wolf attacks.

A news release from the MDA states that a total of $95,000 will be awarded through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants.

The grants are meant to reimburse the costs of “approved practices to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.”

Livestock producers must enter into a grant agreement with MDA before incurring any costs that can be reimbursed.

Applications for the grants are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2024. Work for the grant must be done with expenses reported by August 31, 2024.

Expenses covered by the grant program include:

Purchase of guard animals

Veterinary costs for guard animals

Wolf barriers, which may include pens

Rope and fencing

Wolf-deterring lights and alarms

Calving or lambing shelters

To qualify for the grant program, producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range – which is designated by the Minnesota DNR – or on property that is impacted by wolf-livestock conflicts, which is determined by the Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture.

Producers of the following livestock are eligible for the grants:

Bison

Cattle

Chicken

Deer

Donkey

Duck

Geese

Goat

Horse

Llama

Mule

Sheep

Swine

Turkey

The MDA adds the funding also requires an 80:20 matching cost-share, meaning 80% of eligible project costs will be reimbursed by the grant and the remaining 20% will be paid for by the grantee.

The funding was appropriated by the Minnesota Legislature and funds were awarded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the MDA for grant distribution.

More information on wolf management can be found here.