State flag commission to discuss changes to 3 flag finalists

Officials are meeting Friday afternoon to discuss modifications on submissions for the next Minnesota state flag.

The State Emblems Resign Commission and graphic designers are meeting in St. Paul from 1-5 p.m. to create more mockups of flag designs based on changes approved by the Commission on Tuesday night.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials landed on three submissions as contenders for the next state flag.

Flag Submission F2100 Flag Submission F944 Flag Submission F1953

Alterations to the flag submissions could include changes to the colors, line weights and star designs, officials said.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established to adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than January 1, 2024.

For more information, visit the State Emblems Redesign Commission webpage.