State Fair’s bench, table programs at capacity 2 days after announcement of final year

If you wanted to place a bench or table at the Minnesota State Fair, hopefully you’ve already done so.

Just two days after the Minnesota State Fair Foundation announced that 2024 will be the final year of the popular bench and table programs, the foundation says it has reached capacity and can’t accept any more orders.

“While we are sad to see this popular program end, we want to be sure to celebrate its success and express our heartfelt gratitude to all our bench and table donors through the years. Each bench and table donated adds a unique story to the State Fairgrounds and provides meaningful tributes for the donors who place them – in addition to providing much-needed seating for fair guests,” the foundation said Thursday in a social media post. “Your generosity has truly enhanced the experience of all who come to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.”

The program has been in place for the past 15 years and has led to the installation of around 2,500 benches and tables on the fairgrounds, officials say.

The foundation noted that it doesn’t currently have any recognition donation programs but hopes to introduce new opportunities in the future.

More information is available online.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2, meaning it’s less than 216 days away.