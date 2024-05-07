State Fair announces Becky G as opening-night Grandstand performer

Becky G will open the Grandstand series at this year’s Great Minnesota-Get Together, fair officials announced on Tuesday.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and actress was named “a standout female leader in Latin music’s ever-expanding landscape” by Rolling Stone. She’s also had several No. 1 hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts and her debut album is certified eight times platinum in the U.S.

Following the release of her second studio album in 2022, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Pop Albums Chart, she made her headlining debut at Coachella, receiving rave reviews.

Tickets for her show at the Minnesota State Fair will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

She’s the 10th Grandstand act to be revealed for this year’s fair. Click here for more State Fair coverage, including previously announced Grandstand shows.