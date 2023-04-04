State Fair adds Blippi to 2023 Grandstand lineup

Another performance has been added to the 2023 Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series lineup.

Tuesday, the fair announced Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will perform at the Grandstand on Sept. 4.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

It marks the seventh Grandstand show announced by the fair so far, with more announcements planned leading up to the fair.

