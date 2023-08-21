State dismisses charges against man accused of trying to sell fentanyl

Charges have been dropped against an Eden Prairie man previously accused of trying to sell fentanyl in Hennepin County.

As previously reported, 35-year-old Pierre Lamont Flowers was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime as well as two counts of illegal gun possession.

Flowers was due in court on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, but a court document filed on July 17 said prosecutors were dismissing the charges due to the “interests of justice.”

Flowers was among six people charged in connection to a case regarding the sale of 34 pounds of fentanyl in the area. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said the cases for the six people who were arrested at that time weren’t connected.

Authorities said between two and three milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, meaning the fentanyl seized could’ve killed nearly 8 million people.

Others who were charged include Matthew Rewald, Gregory Collins, Kortney Roe, Dejuan White and Kevon Fenner.

Fenner entered a guilty plea to first-degree drug possession on Aug. 14, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, Collins has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Sept. 12 and White has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.

Court records show Rewald’s state charges were dismissed on Aug. 17, with prosecutors citing Rewald being federally indicted for conduct underlying the complaint and is being detained pending trial.

Roe has a warrant out for her arrest. Her warrant was issued on Aug. 14, 2023.