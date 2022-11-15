State announces another batch of free COVID-19 rapid tests for Minnesotans

Minnesota leaders announced another batch of free COVID-19 rapid tests will soon be available for all households.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan say there are four additional free at-home rapid tests for all households in the state ahead of Thanksgiving.

CLICK HERE to order the tests, or call 1-833-431-2053 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Free tests may also be found at food banks, local health agencies, community groups and other community health organizations.

According to the Walz administration, the costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests are required to be covered by health plans offered by insurance companies, employers and Medicare. Minnesotans can present their insurance cards when picking up tests.