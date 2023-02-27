Star Tribune drops ‘Dilbert’ comic strip after creator’s racist comments

By KSTP
FILE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work at his studio in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2006. Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday, Feb. 26 it would no longer work with the cartoonist. In an episode of his YouTube show last week, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Minnesota’s largest newspaper announced it will no longer publish the long-running “Dilbert” comic after its creator made racist comments during his YouTube show.

The Star Tribune said Monday morning on Twitter that it “ceased publication” of Dilbert and that the comic strip will be removed from its website.

Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”

Several papers and online platforms announced that they would no longer publish “Dilbert” due to Adams’ racist remarks.

Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that distributes “Dilbert,” announced on Sunday that it was severing ties with Adams over his remarks.