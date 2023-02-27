Star Tribune drops ‘Dilbert’ comic strip after creator’s racist comments

Minnesota’s largest newspaper announced it will no longer publish the long-running “Dilbert” comic after its creator made racist comments during his YouTube show.

The Star Tribune said Monday morning on Twitter that it “ceased publication” of Dilbert and that the comic strip will be removed from its website.

The Star Tribune has ceased publication of the Dilbert comic strip because of creator Scott Adams' recent comments on YouTube. The comic strip will be removed from our website today. https://t.co/xtaHarRPvV — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) February 27, 2023

RELATED: ‘Dilbert,’ Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks

Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”

Several papers and online platforms announced that they would no longer publish “Dilbert” due to Adams’ racist remarks.

Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that distributes “Dilbert,” announced on Sunday that it was severing ties with Adams over his remarks.