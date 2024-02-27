‘Star of the North’ Minnesota tourism and recruitment campaign launches nationwide

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s tourism department, Explore Minnesota, announced the start of a new multi-platform campaign to attract visitors and talented workers.

The campaign is called “Star of the North” and aims to build on Minnesota’s recreational opportunities as well as the strong labor market.

Hubbard Broadcasting’s sister station KAAL covered the live announcement in Rochester on Tuesday. Video of the event can be viewed below:

Officials say the goal is to attract workers in the technology, health and wellness, education and high-tech manufacturing sectors.

The funds come after the Minnesota legislature approved an increase of $3.84 million to Explore Minnesota during the 20233 legislative session. A news release from the governor’s office said the state will also invest another $22 million in one-time funding over the next two years for what it calls “an aggressive livability recruitment campaign.”

Gov. Walz shared the following statement on the new campaign:

“As a top state for quality of life, health care, and business, we’re investing in a tourism and talent attraction campaign to promote Minnesota on a global stage. We’re also aiming to attract skilled workers to support our nation-leading health care, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Whether you’re visiting as a tourist, searching for a job, or looking to relocate, there are opportunities for everyone in Minnesota.”

The announcement also said that the campaign will run ads in 22 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada.

Talent attraction ads will run in the following places:

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY (MA-NY-VT)

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Bend, OR

Boston, MA (MA-NH-VT)

Butte-Bozeman, MT

Cheyenne-Scottsbluff, WY (NE-WY)

Columbus, OH

Denver, CO (CO-NE-WY)

Eureka, CA

Fort Wayne, IN (IN-OH)

Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI

Green Bay-Appleton, WI (MI-WI)

Hartford-New Haven, CT

Kansas City, MO/KS

Lafayette, IN

Lima, OH

Madison, WI

Missoula, MT

Rockford, IL

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA

Santa Barbara-Sanmar, CA

Seattle-Tacoma, WA

South Bend-Elkhart, IN (IN-MI)

Springfield-Holyoke, MA

Washington, DC (DC-MD-PA-VA-WV)

Zanesville, OH (IN-MI)

Tourism ads will run in the following places:

Minnesota

Iowa

Wisconsin

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

South Dakota

North Dakota

Montana

Wyoming

Utah

Colorado

Winnipeg, Canada

Thunder Bay, Canada

Dallas, TX

Explore Minnesota Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty shared the following statement: