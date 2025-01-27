St. Paul Winter Carnival ice carving winners announced

Winners are now crowned in the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s ice carving competitions.

For the multi-block showdown, local sculptors Paul and Deneena Hughes from Eden Prairie took home this year’s bragging rights with their sculpture, “Tonight We Ride.”

First Place Multi-Block

The multi-block teams had 48 hours — beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday — to complete their work with 10 blocks of ice.

As for the single block competition, John Raak and Brianna took home the artisan trophy. Meanwhile, John Njoes won the professional title.

All of the ice sculptures will be on display for one more week at St. Paul’s Rice Park.

For more information on the St. Paul Winter Carnival, CLICK HERE.

Information on the ice carving competition can be found HERE.