St. Paul to take over Eureka Recycling customer service after poor performance, council member says

A new contract with Eureka Recycling will see the city of St. Paul take over the company’s customer service after the company failed to respond to customer complaints, according to an announcement from a St. Paul city council member.

In a newsletter, St. Paul’s Ward 7 City Councilmember Jane Prince said that the city has heard from more than 100 households within a week complaining about missed pick-ups and ignored calls.

In response to the shortcomings, a new contract starting on May 1, 2023, will have St. Paul take over Eureka Recycling’s customer service in order to help with response time and contract management, according to Councilmember Prince.

St. Paul customers who experience problems with recycling service can submit issues to the city directly.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Eureka Recycling but has not yet received a response.

The entire statement from City Council Member Jane Prince can be seen below: