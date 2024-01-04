St. Paul shooting leaves man in critical condition

The shooting happened at an apartment complex around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Edmund Avenue West and Rice Street.

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 100 block of Edmund Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of shots being fired, and soon after, were told a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind an apartment complex. He was then taken to Regions Hospital.

Police add there are conflicting reports, with some information pointing to the area of Rice Street and University Avenue as being the location of the actual shooting.

Officers are continuing to investigate where the shooting actually happened, as well as what led up to the incident.

As of this time, no one has been arrested.