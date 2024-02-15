St. Paul salting and plowing streets after Valentine’s Day snow but no snow emergency

Following measurable snowfall on Valentine’s Day, the City of St. Paul says that public works crews are out plowing and salting residential streets Wednesday.

Despite several inches in some areas, no snow emergency was declared. That means residents won’t be ticketed and towed but the city says anyone who can move their vehicles off streets will be appreciated and help plow drivers.

The city says that starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews focused on salting and plowing “center cuts” of residential streets, which is a technique where they plow only in the center drive lanes between cars parked on the street.

“This unusual winter demands an approach that differs from our usual snow emergency operations,” said Mayor Melvin Carter. “We’ll clear residential streets a day earlier and crews will ensure all our streets safe and passable.”

Crews will continue to salt and plow side streets overnight and into Thursday.

“Last winter we heard from residents they would like us plowing residential streets sooner so they can get more easily in and out of their neighborhoods,” said Sean Kershaw, director of St. Paul Public Works. “By not declaring a Snow Emergency, we are plowing residential streets a day earlier and are able to leverage the warmer pavement conditions, sun, and warmer temperatures forecast for later this week to address snow compaction in the drive lanes.”

St. Paul Public Works says it pretreated roads with brine and plowed arterial streets overnight already. The department added that it usually doesn’t salt side streets but is using a little salt to help with melt and snow compaction.